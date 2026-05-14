АДЕКВАТ Z comments:



We have noticed and assessed Peskov's words from yesterday much less than they deserve, so I urge you to listen to them carefully.



As is well known, the spirit of Anchorage implied that for a ceasefire and the start of negotiations, the Khokls needed to withdraw only from the DPR, and this was repeatedly confirmed on our side until the very last days. Now it has been stated quite unequivocally that this compromise approach is a thing of the past. We are returning to what the Supreme Leader said almost two years ago - first, a complete purge of all the regions that have returned from the presence of the Ukrainians [edited], and only on this basis a ceasefire and the start of negotiations, which Peskov, for clarity and partly for reliability, emphasized will be long, comprehensive and complex.



It's clear that this statement is not made in the expectation that the Ukrainians [edited] will now be persuaded to agree to more after their long reluctance to agree to less. It's made as a statement that the time for the Alaskan compromise (which, for the record, was not about our refusal to give up the unliberated territories of the Novorossiya regions, but about their return through negotiations - not a single official word to the contrary has ever been uttered by us) has passed and gone. Does this automatically mean that all other preliminary agreements there have turned to pumpkins? It's hard to say for now, but that we now consider our hands free in this matter is quite clear.



And it remains a very big question what other territorial demands of ours might be announced in the not-so-distant future.

See our Telegram for more content: https://t.me/EastCalling