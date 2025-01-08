Our soldiers had to quickly but carefully enter the building and surround the enemy, while taking out ordinary people, said company commander with the call sign Gurya.



After our stormtroopers cleared the first two entrances and passed through the basement, the smokeout of Ukrainian militants began.

They blew up the stairwell from the basement all the way to the third floor - they can't escape. They started working on them with BMP-3s, flamethrowers, and blew up the entrance near the building with "Flies"... The building is already burning, then the flames spread to the floors. The enemy had to go down because they couldn't stay up there because of the soot and smoke,

Gurya explained, showing footage of the battle in one of the houses in Kurakhovo

🇷🇺 After taking the microdistrict, the fighters installed the flags of Russia and their battalion on the roof of this five-story building.



Work at the battle control point after the liberation of Kurakhovo does not cease for a minute. Our military continues to advance deep into the Ukrainian defense in the DPR.



A motorized rifle battalion commander with the call sign Uzbek told about one of the battles in Kurakhovo. The enemy tried to attack one of the five-story buildings under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. The militants encountered return fire and failed.

Here are groups running around (Ukrainian Armed Forces - editor's note): with a senior officer, without senior officers, without a radio. We took them prisoner. They say that they have been without a radio for three days, they went to look for water themselves. They were not ordered to leave the city,

the commander says.



Source: Zvezda

See more at:

https://t.me/EastCalling

