USA and Russia: Understanding the Trend (English-Only Edit)

One of the problems is that Russians have a great sense of humor that we don't understand, in the United States. And when it comes to Russia, unfortunately, the Americans don't have a similar foundation of humor, which I wish we did. We have a foundation of politicized ignorance.

-Scott Ritter

If you want to trade, let's trade, if you want to fight, let's fight.

-Vladimir Trukhan

We’re proud to host these two great thinkers and great patriots of their respective countries. While these two professionals are good friends, they also come from very different perspectives. In this conversation, we sought an answer to two questions, “What are the trends, the great forces of history, which led to the state that the world that we now find ourselves in?” and “What can be done about this?”

Scott Ritter tries to sound the alarm on the threat that the USA represents to Russia, but Vladimir Trukhan is adamant that Russia is more than prepared for whatever the USA has to throw at it. Russia now anticipates the actions and intent of the United States and the greater West. While heated at times, this conversation is quite respectful, and while editing the video, I kept forgetting my duty, and I would get lost in the conversation. By the end, I came away with a greater understanding of the perspective of Russians, and I found myself sitting in deep thought about what I had just watched.

There are two documents that I invite you to read before and after you watch this conversation:

“The Long Telegram” from George Kennan, February 22nd, 1946

“The New Long Telegram” from Wayne Merry, March 28th, 1994

I hope that you all enjoy this stream as much as we did! There’s also some more good news, as East Calling will be hosting another stream, Thursday, February 6th, at 12pm Eastern Standard Time USA and 8pm Moscow time with Vladimir Trukhan and Mike Mihajlovic!

Watch it on the East Calling X or our Odysee!

If you value this project, and our conversations with Scott Ritter, Vladimir Trukhan, and all of our other guests, you are now able to contribute via our buy me a coffee link:



Donate



It's quick to sign up and easy to donate!



Thanks for watching!