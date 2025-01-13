What has been happening in Kurakhovo in recent years was called "lawlessness" by the townspeople. According to people, you could get a bullet from the Ukrainian Armed Forces for anything, even just going for water, and those who spoke Russian heard threats and insults addressed to them.



"I didn't communicate with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but they shot at me several times. When we went to get water. For what? I don't know. For being from Donetsk, for being Russian. For being "waiters"... We came under fire several times with canisters and wheelbarrows,"

said Anatoly Anin



Russian soldiers continue to evacuate the remaining civilians from the city.



Source: Zvezda

Not everything is on the video, but people in the video were telling about looting that AFU were engaged in. It was happening since year 2014 (and there were a lot of reports about that) too.



Also - they used apartments as warehouses for ammunition -one house even collapsed because the was a hit and stored ammo exploded.



In general - everything as usual... But very emotional.



