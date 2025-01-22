Playback speed
January 12 through the 19th Week in Review

East Calling's Weekly Livestream with Zin and Jelena!
Zinderneuf
Jan 22, 2025
Transcript

In this stream, we begin with the closing of the Biden administration and prepare for the beginning of the second Trump term. We also discuss the Ukrainian economy vs. the Russian economy as well as the state of Western journalism. After that, we go over some battlefield updates and the big stories of the week that caught our eye. Thanks for watching!

