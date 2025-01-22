January 12 through the 19th Week in Review

In this stream, we begin with the closing of the Biden administration and prepare for the beginning of the second Trump term. We also discuss the Ukrainian economy vs. the Russian economy as well as the state of Western journalism. After that, we go over some battlefield updates and the big stories of the week that caught our eye. Thanks for watching!

If you value the East Calling project as well as our work with Russian journalists such as Marat Khairullin, you can now contribute via our buymeacoffee link:



Donate



It's quick to sign up and easy to donate!

