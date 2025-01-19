The Horrors of Selidovo: Warning! 18+

Warning! 18+

Here is a video compiled from the testimonies of eyewitnesses from Selidovo. Maxim Grigoryev is still collecting the evidence, so obviously, this is not final compellation. It was a hard task. Listening, sometimes trying to identify local words, sometimes simply sympathizing for these people, looking up the adresses and comparing the streets, as some of the residents used old street names, like Shorsa instead of Solnechnaya and Furmanova instead of Zhelannaya. But we've done what we could for now. And as en epilogue to this documentary, a copy of the message from Maxim Grigoryev's channel:

I quote a letter from Natalia, who personally knew those killed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Selidovo:

"Every time I read the memories of eyewitnesses, the blood in my veins runs cold from the horror experienced. In this last video, we are probably talking about October 22, 2024. The murdered man with a saw and an axe is our close family friend, Anishchenko Grigory, born in 1953, whom an acquaintance called to board up the windows with plywood. His wife never waited for him to come home.

Son Alexander went to that area along Shchorsa Street and identified his father's body among the dead, but he was unable to drag it home himself. He returned with a cart the next day, but he himself was mortally wounded by a sniper. Alexander had enough strength to get to his home on Shchorsa 2, where he died in the arms of his mother and compassionate neighbors from blood loss.

Then for another four days they couldn't bury the body, because there was massive shelling. Alexander was buried in the yard of the house, in a flowerbed. Grigory's body remained on that patch of land. By that time, the neighbors were unable to identify him, and naturally they didn't let his wife in there - hungry homeless dogs, what can you expect from them?!

I really hope that their misfortune will also be recorded for the tribunal over the inhuman beings who committed these atrocities. And to the dead - the Kingdom of Heaven and eternal peace."

Jelena translated these videos and compiled everything together over many hours so that this information can reach those of us living in the West to see the truth.

