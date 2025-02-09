East Calling Weekly Update for February 9th, 2025

Today, we discuss:



-USAID and the state of modern journalism



-This week in stupid with David Axe



-Trump offers Ukraine less and less but wants their rare earth minerals



-Toretsk is liberated



-Ukrainian Kursk offensive failed



Thanks for watching!



We do these shows every Sunday, no matter what, so you can tune in about noon (Eastern Standard Time, 8pm Moscow time) on Sunday every week!



We broadcast live to our telegram, our X, and Odysee.

If you value this project, and our conversations with Scott Ritter, Vladimir Trukhan, Marat Khairullin, members of our team, and all of our other guests, you are now able to contribute via our buy me a coffee link:



Donate



It's quick to sign up and easy to donate!

