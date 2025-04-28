Channel One report on Gornal

Share this postEast’s SubstackChannel One report on GornalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0012Share this postEast’s SubstackChannel One report on GornalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Channel One report on GornalTranslated by our team at East Calling!ZinderneufApr 28, 202512Share this postEast’s SubstackChannel One report on GornalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareBetter later than never: report from the last week (before Gornal was officially liberated) by Channel One.See more of our translations on our Telegram or XDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postEast’s SubstackChannel One report on GornalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsZinderneufRecent PostsEast Calling Live April 14th, 2025Apr 17 • ZinderneufJelena Interview with Vladimir Trukhan and Oleg Shalandin!Apr 2 • ZinderneufEast Calling Live Weekend Update March 30th, 2025Mar 31 • ZinderneufEast Calling Live with Johnee and Ivan from Kursk!Mar 28 • ZinderneufEast Calling Live with Johnee and Ivan from Kursk!Mar 23 • ZinderneufEast Calling Weekly Update for February 9th, 2025Feb 9 • ZinderneufUSA and Russia: Understanding the Trend (English-Only Edit)Feb 6 • Zinderneuf
Share this post