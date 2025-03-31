East Calling Live Weekend Update March 30th, 2025

Welcome to another East Calling Weekend Update!

Today we discuss more of Johnee’s work in Kursk, and he informs me of some information that he has about foreign mercenaries fighting for the AFU. We also discuss the developments in the ceasefire negotiations as well as what’s going on in the Belgorod region. Johnee had to leave a bit early, so after that, I delved into the presentations that I’ve seen on YouTube of both hobbyist and military systems designed to counter drone warfare. As always, I’m curious what you all think, so if you have anything that you’d like to add, do so in the comments below.

Thanks for watching!

