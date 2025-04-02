Playback speed
Share post
Jelena Interview with Vladimir Trukhan and Oleg Shalandin!

Finally translated.This is a clip from the stream we made on March 23, 2025, following the "ban on strikes on energy infrastructure and etc".
Zinderneuf
Apr 02, 2025
1
1
Transcript


Here are two parts. In the first part Vladimir explains issues of Ukrainian ability (better say complete inability) to negotiate and inability of Zelensky to control his own armed forces.

In part two Vladimir and Oleg explain how massive air and missile raids are planned. In short - three departments of mathematics went crazy when calculating everything.

I chose to filter out some profane expressions in subs, as I really didn't know how to adapt those.

If you learn Russian: Word "pizdec" is a term, so I kept it. (Joke)
Word "Zhestj" or "tin". It comes from the words "zhyostkiy" (harsh) and zhestj (tin) sounding alike. So, zhestj is not as hash as pizdec, but also shows a level of hardship, but it is ok to use in casual conversations. Pizdec is profanity.

Magazine "Yeralash" - it was a video magazine for school children, consisting of funny short videos (no, not YT shorts), showing humorous situations from life of kids and teenagers.

For more of our video translations, follow us on our X account the and Telegram!

