Jelena Interview with Vladimir Trukhan and Oleg Shalandin!



Here are two parts. In the first part Vladimir explains issues of Ukrainian ability (better say complete inability) to negotiate and inability of Zelensky to control his own armed forces.



In part two Vladimir and Oleg explain how massive air and missile raids are planned. In short - three departments of mathematics went crazy when calculating everything.



I chose to filter out some profane expressions in subs, as I really didn't know how to adapt those.



If you learn Russian: Word "pizdec" is a term, so I kept it. (Joke)

Word "Zhestj" or "tin". It comes from the words "zhyostkiy" (harsh) and zhestj (tin) sounding alike. So, zhestj is not as hash as pizdec, but also shows a level of hardship, but it is ok to use in casual conversations. Pizdec is profanity.



Magazine "Yeralash" - it was a video magazine for school children, consisting of funny short videos (no, not YT shorts), showing humorous situations from life of kids and teenagers.



