Meeting Oleg Anatolievich Matveychev (Mostly English Version)

Deputy Director Matveychev was a wonderful guest. Unfortunately, there were some audio issues that I had to work around for the recording. After about 5 minutes, they are mostly gone thanks to some creative editing.

Questions/Topics:

(01:10) The American left’s Russophobia as a result of the perception that Donald Trump is aligned with Russia. (09:30) Is the West more chaotic now then in the past, and does chaos in the West help Russia, or does it simply cause problems for everyone, including Russia? (18:43) Will the Russian government reduce defense spending, and will there be a peace dividend after the SMO is complete? (29:00) How does Russia see its relationship with Iran and Israel, and how does the government view Iran’s actions?

