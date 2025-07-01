East’s Substack

Meeting Oleg Anatolievich Matveychev (Mostly English Version)

Jelena and Zin get a chance to ask the Deputy Director of the State Duma of Russia some questions!
Jul 01, 2025
Deputy Director Matveychev was a wonderful guest. Unfortunately, there were some audio issues that I had to work around for the recording. After about 5 minutes, they are mostly gone thanks to some creative editing.

Questions/Topics:

  1. (01:10) The American left’s Russophobia as a result of the perception that Donald Trump is aligned with Russia.

  2. (09:30) Is the West more chaotic now then in the past, and does chaos in the West help Russia, or does it simply cause problems for everyone, including Russia?

  3. (18:43) Will the Russian government reduce defense spending, and will there be a peace dividend after the SMO is complete?

  4. (29:00) How does Russia see its relationship with Iran and Israel, and how does the government view Iran’s actions?

