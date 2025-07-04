Jelena and Lt. Colonel in Reserve Oleg Shalandin interview former weapons inspector Scott Ritter!

Question timestamps:

Opening: What do you think about the conflict between Iran and Israel? Who won? At 01:50: Why did the war happen? 09:50: Are the people that voted for Trump disappointed in any way, or not? 12:52 Europe seems to be preparing for a war between themselves and Russia, how realistic is it that such a conflict could occur? 20:25: Do you think that the United States will leave NATO? 24:33: Do you think that Trump can end the conflict in the Ukraine, or is it impossible? 30:22: Will Russian-American relations be restored? 33:10: Will you be visiting Russia soon? 40:40: Scott’s “38 minutes” project. 45:39 “38 minutes” trailer from Scott Ritter.

