East Calling Live with Col. Vladimir Trukhan

03.30 Why is the Russian leadership acknowledging the participation of North Korean forces in the Kursk region now, and how will this relationship evolve? What will be the affect of this acknowledgment on Russia’s relationship with other nations?

21.20 The decline of the West and bursting of the Western myth in Russia.

41.20 What can be done about to prevent Ukrainian attacks similar to the assassination of General Moskalik, and was this attack a message to the world, considering that it happened on the day that Trump’s envoy was visiting with Vladimir Putin.

50.25 How do you assess the differences in approach to the conflict in Ukraine between the Trump and Biden administrations?

1.18.53 KidK asks, “will Russia have to directly deal with Eurofascism, or will fulfilling the objectives of the SMO be enough to forestall a conflict?”

1.26.30 The Ukrainians and Europeans have rejected Trump’s peace proposal, and offered ridiculous counter-proposals. Is peace even possible this year?

Thanks for watching!

As always, you can follow us on Telegram and our X channel.

If you value this project, and our conversations with Scott Ritter, Vladimir Trukhan, Marat Khairullin, and other guests, you are now able to contribute via our buy me a coffee link:



Donate



It's quick to sign up and easy to donate!