East Calling Live with Johnee and Ivan from Kursk!

March 27th, 2025 Johnee and Ivan discuss their recent trip to Sudzha!
Zinderneuf
Mar 28, 2025
4
Transcript

Johnee and Ivan returned to give us an update after their first couple of days exploring the situation in Kursk. We specifically discussed their recent video that they filmed on location in Sudzha, which you can watch in full here. Ivan and Johnee provided insightful comments about what's happening there and in other aspects of the Special Military Operation. I'm incredibly thankful for Johnee and Ivan's work and grateful that they shared their experiences with me.

It was an early livestream, about 3 a.m. where I am, but it was well worth the early start! If you missed it, watch it for yourselves now, and be sure to ask any questions that you like as a reply to this post! I will gladly ask Johnee and Ivan next time we are together, which should be very soon. For now, enjoy the above recording of the latest.

Thanks for watching!

You can also follow Ivan’s work investigating war crimes on his Telegram channel as well as Johnee’s work on his project, CafeRevolution, which is available on his YouTube and Telegram.

As always, you can follow us on Telegram and our X channel.

If you value this project, and our conversations with Scott Ritter, Vladimir Trukhan, Marat Khairullin, members of our team, and now Johnee and Ivan, you are now able to contribute via our buy me a coffee link:

