East Calling Live April 14th, 2025

Johnee and Ivan are here once more for another early morning show! They have more information about the war crimes of the Ukrainian forces while also having a lot to say about what life has been like for the people in the Donbass and greater Russia. We also discuss the Ukrainian attack on Kursk that occurred in the morning on this day.

As a bonus, you can watch Ivan’s recent video from Kazachya Loknya, which we mentioned towards the end of the show.

Ivan brought a “Bell” mine, on the right. These are distributed in civilian areas of the Donbass by the AFU.

Thanks for watching!

You can also follow Ivan’s work investigating war crimes on his Telegram channel as well as Johnee’s work on his project, CafeRevolution, which is available on his YouTube and Telegram.



As always, you can follow us on Telegram and our X channel.



If you value this project, and our conversations with Scott Ritter, Vladimir Trukhan, Marat Khairullin, members of our team, and now Johnee and Ivan, you are now able to contribute via our buy me a coffee link:



Donate



It's quick to sign up and easy to donate!