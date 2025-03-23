East Calling Live with Johnee and Ivan from Kursk!

Unfortunately, Lisa couldn’t join us, but there’s always next time!

Johnee is an independent journalist who began his coverage of the situation in Donetsk about two years ago and Ivan Kupil is a top war crimes investigator who lived in the Donbass from the time of the USSR until the present. I actually began streaming with them off and on about 2 years ago, so this was quite the reunion! They told me about their experiences since I last spoke to them and we discussed the reality of atrocities committed by the AFU in Kursk as well as many other areas of the conflict.

We also discussed the current geopolitical situation and how the people on the ground, civilians and soldiers, feel about everything that is happening around them. This is a stream that you don’t want to miss!

