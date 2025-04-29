Video recording of today's stream with publicist, expert in international security, former US intelligence analyst Larry Johnson.



✅️00:02:16 What is the EU's Readiness 2030 plan?



✅️ 00:05:57 What is the reason for the information vacuum around this militaristic plan? Why are its easily predictable consequences not voiced in the European media?



✅️ 00:16:49 On the curtailment of the American military presence in Syria. How will the situation in the region develop?



✅️ 00:20:47 How did the American media react to the conversation between Trump and Zelensky during the funeral of Pope Francis? And what does the Soprano family have to do with it?



✅️00:28:36 On the escalation of the Indo-Pakistani conflict.



✅️ 00:35:07 The only way to resolve the Indo-Pakistani conflict is to expel the US and UK from the region



✅️ 00:37:50 What to expect from the UK-EU summit on May 19 and why does the UK after Brexit resemble a transgender person who can’t decide on his gender?

