East Calling Conversations 09.29.2024

Zinderneuf chats with Journalist and Writer Tathagata Bhattacharya
Zinderneuf
Oct 02, 2024
Transcript

Tathagata Bhattacharya is a journalist and sustainability expert who divides his time between the plains of Delhi and the mountains of Uttarakhand. He has over two decades of experience in writing and reporting as well as editorial management of diverse teams and media verticals.

“General Firebrand and His Red Atlas” is his first novel.

He has worked with leading media houses in India and abroad like Times of India, Network18 Group, India Today, The Week (magazine), and was the founder editor of www.wionews.com in addition to contributions to Financial Times, Wirtschaftwoche, BBC Radio, and National Geographic.

Zinderneuf
