Jelena and Zin had a different sort of Sunday stream which begins with a full statistical breakdown of the answer to the question, “has Vladimir Putin taken care of Russia?” Zin gathered quite a lot of slides on economic data specifically to address this topic and to answer the question more thoroughly than Vladimir Putin was able to in a live question and answer session. We also discuss recent news. This includes the Azerbaijani plane crash as well as the other tragedies involving plane crashes around the world that happened in short succession. Pavel Durov has also now cut off access to RIA Novosti, Izvestia, etc giving into Western pressure and further isolating those that live in the West from outside perspectives.

