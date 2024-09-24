Scott Ritter interview with Oleg Shalandin!

Here is the English-only version of today's stream with Oleg Shalandin and Scott Ritter (scottritter.com). It’s really East meets West, as Lieutenant Colonel in Reserve, Oleg Shalandin, a figure in Russian military analysis, sits down with everyone’s favorite weapons inspector, Scott Ritter, to discuss the important issues of the day, involving the USA, Russia, and beyond!

Topics discussed:

- Possibilities of nuclear war Russia vs US

- Crisis in the Middle East

- American elections

- Who is Scott going to vote for in November (I loved the answer, really!)

