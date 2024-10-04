East’s Substack

The Road Less Traveled is the Right Path
In a recent post I recommended a wine from the WE THE PEOPLE vintner.
Published on The Winers  
East Calling Conversations 09.29.2024
Zinderneuf chats with Journalist and Writer Tathagata Bhattacharya
  
Zinderneuf
1:42:51
Kamala Harris’s message to Iran
Iran has a message as well...
  
Zinderneuf
6
1:27

September 2024

A Tale of Warmongers and Arms Dealers
By Tina Queen
  
Zinderneuf
On the Edge of a Precipice
By Tina Queen
  
Zinderneuf
Make Haiti the Next Japan
It's still the economy
Published on The Winers  
A New US-Inspired Dystopia Waiting to be Written
Author Tina Queen
  
Zinderneuf
1
The Shadows of Hiroshimа
By Tina Queen
  
Zinderneuf
2
Scott Ritter interview with Oleg Shalandin!
September 23, 2024
  
Zinderneuf
2
51:56
For our freedom and yours at the CIA’s expense!
Mikhail Borkunov, author
  
Zinderneuf
The Dawn and Dusk of the “American Century”
By Tina Queen
  
Zinderneuf
Kamala Harris: Facts and a Bit of Fiction
Author: Tina Queen
